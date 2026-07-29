Emergency Relocation for Mom and 2 Toddlers

We are still enduring, however, within the past several months, our land lady (and neighbor) has become good friends with our abuser's Mother.

We've had welfare checks and false DCS reports, which as the accused, I can't do much about but comply, which I have. There's quite a bit more about the harassment but it's just enough to know that patience has its limits.

We need your help relocating as quickly as feasibly possible. Anything you can help with is getting us to a place where after several years, maybe we have a chance at a moment of peace. Thank you for your time today and amor fati.