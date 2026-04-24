Emergency relocation

Hello,

I am reaching out because I am in desperate need of help relocating. About a month ago, I moved to Clute, Texas from Alice so I could be closer to Houston and family support. I’m a single mom, and because this move was important for my family, I used all of my available money and savings to relocate here.

Unfortunately, in the short time we’ve been here, we experienced something traumatic. My small dog was kicked, and my two sons—one of whom is autistic and has ADHD—were assaulted after coming outside when they heard people yelling at me. Three men who had been drinking became aggressive after my dog barked. My sons were trying to help, and they were attacked. One suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

Police responded and charges were filed, and I’m grateful for the help we received. Since then, I have been overwhelmed trying to figure out how to get my family somewhere we feel safe. I never expected to be in this position so soon after moving, especially after spending everything we had to get here.

I have been praying for guidance and came across this website hoping for a way forward. Any help, support, or sharing would mean more than I can express. Once I am able to get back on my feet, I fully intend to pay kindness forward and help others in return.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story, and God bless.



