Emergency Relocation After Losing My Home

For more than 22 years, my condominium was my home. It held my memories, my life's work, and everything I owned.





Today, I am homeless.

What happened was not the result of poor planning or financial irresponsibility. I believe I was forced from my home through a system that favored corporate interests over an individual homeowner. In my experience, a property management company, a compliant HOA, attorneys representing those interests, and court proceedings combined to leave me without meaningful protection or a realistic opportunity to preserve my home or belongings.

The day before I was forced to leave my home, an independent environmental report concluded that my condominium was "Toxic/Uninhabitable." Rather than delaying the process so the findings could be addressed, the report was disregarded, and I was ordered to leave anyway. I was told that if I did not vacate, I could be physically removed by the sheriff.

Despite a report declaring the property uninhabitable, the foreclosure and removal proceeded. Afterward, the property was sold through two investor transactions and is now being rented. The current listing also advertises substantially less than the original 1,162 square feet the condominium was represented as having during the many years I owned it.

For me, this was not simply the loss of a home. It was the loss of my health, my security, my belongings, and more than twenty-two years of memories.





To make matters worse, the moving company I hired charged me double the invoiced amount. The items that were supposed to be placed into storage, my most important possessions, were never returned to me, and I have been unable to recover them.

Today, I am trying to rebuild my life from almost nothing.

I am not asking for luxury. I am asking for the chance to establish a safe place to live while I rebuild what was taken from me.

Your donation will help with:

Emergency housing and relocation expenses Safe storage for the belongings I still have Transportation and vehicle-related expenses Replacing essential personal documents and necessities Basic living expenses while I establish stable housing Continuing to rebuild my life and my work

I have spent years helping others through trauma, adversity, and recovery. Now I find myself needing the same kindness I have tried to give to others.

If you are able to contribute, no amount is too small. If you cannot donate, sharing this campaign is another meaningful way to help.

Thank you for reading my story, for believing that people deserve fairness, and for helping me take the next step toward stability.