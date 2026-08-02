Emergency Relief: Stranded Abroad Alone

Hi everyone,





I am writing this campaign out of extreme necessity and urgency.





I am a software developer from Germany currently stranded in Central America (El Salvador), 10,000 km away from home. Due to an unforeseen chain of severe circumstances, I am currently without valid travel documents (passport/visa), without family or local support, and completely out of funds.





Being in a foreign country without valid status or documents puts me in an extremely vulnerable position every single day. The legal processes to resolve my situation from abroad are lengthy, complex, and costly.





Right now, my immediate priority is basic human survival: keeping a safe roof over my head, buying food, and funding the legal assistance required to resolve my status safely.





What the funds will cover:

• Basic Needs & Safe Shelter: Daily meals, secure accommodation, and essentials to keep me safe while resolving my situation.

• Legal & Document Assistance: Legal fees for my attorney to process necessary paperwork and resolve status issues from abroad.





Direct Crypto / Bitcoin Support (Instant & Direct):

If you prefer donating directly via Bitcoin/Lightning or Crypto, you can send support here:

• Bitcoin (BTC): 17X8wg1ZaoUzcL55dWZzD9JtyNpEPuhqLK

• Solana (SOL): Hi3sCEArstboeLX1oBPK2y2XE9eVrq7Rz3D9gJKoDbgT

Ethereum (ETH): 0xC5D6112134d94FFA0f2b23695f91CF9Fe7Bb7103 Tether (USDT): 0xC5D6112134d94FFA0f2b23695f91CF9Fe7Bb7103

How you can help:

• Donate: Any amount — $5, $10, $25, or $50 — makes a direct, life-saving difference for me right now.

• Share: If you cannot donate, sharing this link on social media (X/Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn) means the world to me.





I am deeply grateful for every single person who reads this, shares, or donates to help me navigate this crisis safely.





Thank you so much for your humanity and kindness.