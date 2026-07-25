Emergency Relief Fund for Dennis Jermyn

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Strangers,

Our family is completely heartbroken. We are reaching out in a time of urgent need for our beloved father, Dennis Jermyn.

Recently, our dad became the victim of severe financial elder abuse. Individuals who were deeply trusted to handle and protect his finances completely drained his bank accounts. They took his hard-earned life savings, leaving him without his safety net, money for basic daily necessities, or the resources to stay on his feet.

Dennis Jermyn worked hard his entire life to earn his retirement. To see his security stripped away in his senior years by people he loved and trusted is both emotionally and financially devastating.

Where We Stand Right Now:

We have stepped in immediately to protect him. A formal police investigation is actively underway, and his compromised accounts have been frozen to prevent further harm. While law enforcement is working the case, the legal and investigative system takes time. Our dad needs immediate financial help to survive right now.

How Your Donations Will Help:

Because his accounts were emptied, every single dollar raised will go directly into a newly secured, restricted account used strictly for:

Immediate Living Expenses: Covering his groceries, housing, utilities, and prescription medications over the next few months.

Legal & Recovery Fees: Retaining an elder law attorney to permanently secure his estate and fight to recover his stolen assets.

We are incredibly grateful for any amount you can give. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this link with others. Your prayers, shares, and generosity mean the world to our family as we fight to bring justice and peace back to our dad.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.