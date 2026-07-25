Emergency Relief for Christian Families Facing Violence in Nigeria

Hosted by: God's Faith Church

Across parts of Nigeria, many Christian families have been devastated by bandit attacks, kidnappings, and violence. Children have been left without parents, families have lost their homes and livelihoods, and many survivors are struggling to rebuild their lives.





Carry each other's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." — Galatians 6:2

God's Faith Mission is raising ₦50,000,000 to provide urgent humanitarian support to affected families. Every donation will help bring hope, relief, and practical assistance to those in need.

How the Funds Will Be Used

₦15,000,000 (30%) – Emergency food and clean water ₦10,000,000 (20%) – Temporary shelter and essential household supplies ₦7,500,000 (15%) – Medical care and trauma counseling ₦7,500,000 (15%) – Support for widows and vulnerable families ₦5,000,000 (10%) – Education support for affected children ₦5,000,000 (10%) – Relief distribution, transportation, and accountability

Every gift, whether large or small, will help provide food, shelter, care, and hope to families facing unimaginable hardship. Thank you for standing with us in bringing compassion and practical support to those affected by violence in Nigeria.



