Emergency Relief for Cassandra after fire

UPDATE!!!! Wonderful news. Cassandra's cats were found alive!!!!! They had managed to escape the fire and run into the woods behind her house. This is nothing short of a miracle as they were in the home when it was completely consumed by fire. She still could use your help, so please donate a few dollars where possible. Cassandra still has a ways to go with getting her life back together. Thank you for your consideration and your help.

Hello all, I am humbly reaching out to anyone who sees this to donate to an emergency relief for Cassandra Patterson who lost her beloved animals and every earthly possession in a catastrophic fire on Friday, June 5 2026.

We are hoping that everyone participates, no matter the size of the donation, to help Cassandra rebuild her life. She lost absolutely everything. Besides the devastating loss of her cats. she lost very important keepsakes about her children, which cannot be replaced. She lost all furniture, clothes, etc. etc. Complete loss.

Cassandra has been with Arby's for 3 years and has served the Chatsworth community for approximately 1 year as the General Manager of Arby's here in town. She has been a great support and role model to all of her employees and is now deserving of help in return.

We are striving to raise funds for replacing all basic necessities, clothing, toiletries. We aslo need help with replacing critical documents and supplies as well as Long-term recovery as she works to rebuild stability.

Your help, no matter the size of the gift would be greatly appreciated. If your are unable to donate, please share the fundraiser where you can. Together, I know this community can pull together to help Cassandra in her time of tremendous need. Thank you all.