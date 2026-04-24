Hi my name is Hayley and I recently just moved back into my parents house but unfortunately they aren't very nice and it's impacting my mental health and I would love to get out of there and move to a different province but unfortunately I have a disability and mental health issues and it prevents me to keep a job as not many people have the patience for me and understands me if anyone can help me even half of my goal so I can get a room or a cheap place to call my own I don't know how much longer I can take