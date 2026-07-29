Emergency Preterm Labor resulting in Eviction

Hi everyone,





My name is Ellie and my family moved to Florida for a fresh start a couple months ago as well as to get services for my oldest daughter who is very low on the autism spectrum. Unfortunately a couple weeks ago I got severely sick with Preeclampsia and was admitted into the hospital. I was only 31 weeks along and was the only one working in my household at the time. My husband, James, watches our 2 daughters full-time especially our oldest who needs a lot of help at home. We had a beautiful little boy named JJ but now he will be in the NICU for about a month or so. Unfortunately, while I was in the hospital , on the day of my C-section, my truck got repossessed from the parking lot by a private tow company. I found out an hour before my surgery, which I had to do without my husband as we couldn't find anyone to watch our daughters, and we have no family out here. After I was in the hospital recovering from all the medications pumped into me for my blood pressure and my C-section I was released from hospital and sent home without my baby or not even knowing how I was going to get my pumped milk to him. Thankfully I reached out on some mom groups and they all helped out tremendously. After a week at home, I hear a knock and it's an eviction notice from my landlord. With everything going on I'm not able to return to work for at least 5 more weeks. I am trying to come up with enough for another month of bills before returning back to work. My husband is taking care of me and our family while I'm recovering. God bless to everyone who can help.