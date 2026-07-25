Emergency please help my dog and myself

Hi, I am a born again believer. I have ran into a major crisis. Right now I am in crisis mode. I am between jobs and I need help with getting some bills paid so I can take care of myself and my dog. I ended up in the emergency room of all times due to severely high blood pressure and panic attack. I am thankfully ok now health wise but I am struggling to pay my cell phone,other bills and some food items. Ive reached out to my local churches,charities and government assistance to no avail. We are currently staying with a stranger right now. She is helping me with a room but she can't help me in any other way. I don't feel completely safe as she is anti Christian.. I am mentally and emotionally holding on for real life. The doctors at the hospital explained I must not be panicking that I need to be calm. I am trying to trust God... But this is scary. We were in a motel prior to this ladies home. And a friend was helping. But he has stopped helping me. Please help us we are in dire need. Please pray for us as well that we find work.