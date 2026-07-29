Help Aaron recover after major medical and loss

Hi, my name is Aaron. Over the past year and 14 days, I have faced more challenges than I ever imagined. I was hospitalized for over a year, undergoing emergency heart surgery, two emergency lung surgeries, a hip surgery, and a back surgery. After all of that, I was discharged with nowhere to go but the streets. Just two days after leaving the hospital, I fell and broke my wrist. To make matters worse, my bookbag was stolen, taking with it all my important papers and my ID.





With nowhere else to turn, I moved back home with my brother. Tragically, a month after I moved in, my brother passed away. This loss forced me back onto the streets. My health is fragile, and I am supposed to be on a long list of medications, including critical antibiotics and blood pressure medicine. Without my documents and a stable place to stay, I have no way to get the care I need or even the basics to survive.





I am reaching out because I truly need help. I am in no condition to keep living on the streets alone. Even a small act of kindness can save a life. If you are able to help in any way, I would be deeply grateful. God bless, stay safe, and thank you so much for reading my story.