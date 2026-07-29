Emergency play ticket

Hi, my name is Mina I am currently trying to go back to my country and stuck in America. I’m trying to buy a one-way back to my country so I don’t become an immigrant in America and get arrested. I would really appreciate if I got $150 more. That’s all I need from my ticket which is total 750 and I have two weeks until my visa is over fully I would really appreciate the support and really in a rush right now so anything helps thank you so much for reading this. I really appreciate you for taking the time out of your day. Thank you.