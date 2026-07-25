Emergency Placement

Recently I had a young teen placed in my care with no help from the county. She came with just the clothes she was wearing. Since her placement: she is in need of clothes, shoes and personal goods.

I wouldn't normally ask for help but being a single mother myself it has been hard. No child should go without. I can not go into her whole story. Just know she is an amazing young girl and has gone through so much.

We don’t know what the future holds, but we do know she will be staying with me for awhile. If you’re able to assist we would greatly appreciate it. I can not place a picture of her as she is in protective placement.

Thank you

July 22, 2026

update: our young girl is settling into her new room. She has been doing ok for the most part. Lots of emotional trauma and some nightmares. We take each day by day and second by second. Still no help from the county. School is coming up and we are in need of school supplies, school clothes and still the daily supplies. I have been doing my best and trying to pick up hours where I can. Been going to food pantries and making all our meals at home.

If you’re able to give it would be a true blessing. We also believe in the power of prayer.

prayers are always welcome. Thank you and God Bless.