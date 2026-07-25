Emergency pectus surgery

I was born with a pectus in my chest, let me explain. A pectus is where your chest is pushed in and it can be small to big. I had a one that was 1 1/2in deep and was a inch from my spine. It started causing problems to where it stopped my life. It was pushing my heart into my lungs and was causing high/low blood pressure, dizziness all the time,cloudy head and i could always feel my heartbeat and it started giving me panic attacks. When the doctor saw it was pushing on a artery I was in surgery 3 days later. I was on ssi because I hurt my neck 8yrs ago and have had 2 surgeries on it. My father in law passed and me and my wife had to move and I did not change my address within the short period they give you because of so much going on so they canceled it along with my insurance. My wife has been the only one working for 8yrs and has been very hard but we managed. So now without me getting the little amount they were giving me and the insurance and that was more important then anything we do not know what to do. This will not take care of the $100000 surgery bill among all the other doctors bills and to live either but anything is a blessing from God. Im not one to ask for help but you have to tell yourself that everyone needs help sometimes and right now is my sometime. Me and my wife will cherish any help we can get. Thank you for taking the time to read and have a blessed day.