Emergency need of a vehicle

I am a single mom of 5. I just got away from a toxic 14 year relationship with their father. He ended up getting hooked on drugs and landed in jail. I'm the sole provider for my kids and the car I have keeps breaking down and falling apart. Everyone that says they will help fix either rips me off and doesn't fix it right. Or they do more damage to the vehicle. I need a reliable car to get back and forth to work so I can keep supporting my babies. To get them to doctors appointments, grocery shopping, school events, and just everyday life things.