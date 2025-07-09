EMERGENCY MUTUAL AID FUNDING

I'm reaching out because I'm in a genuine bind. My car was repossessed, which cost me my main way to get to work and interviews, and without steady income coming in, I'm now at real risk of losing my housing too.

I'm not asking for a handout long-term — I'm actively job hunting and pursuing gig/delivery work and a food business I've been building, but I need to bridge the gap right now so I don't end up homeless while I get back on my feet.

This money would go directly toward:

Rent/housing costs to avoid eviction (specific amount if you have it) Transportation to get to work/interviews (rideshare, bus pass, or toward getting a replacement vehicle) Basic essentials while I close the income gap

Every dollar and every share helps. Thank you for reading this and for anything you're able to give.