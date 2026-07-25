Emergency Moving Help Funding

My son and I are both disabled and lost our apartment after a nasty fight in court over severe Black Mold that was have been explosed to for over 11 months. We are currently living out of a cheap hotel and need help to get a trailer, help, etc to get the rest of our belongings out of the apartment. We are asking at least for $500 to keep a roof over our head, to pay helpers a little bit of a thank you, storage and trailer rental at the start of this change in life. We are pleased to say that we do feel a tad better out of the apartment away from the mold but it was going to continue to be a issue as the court ordered that we placed furniture back in a organized way which would end up having us move it again before repairs were completed. This also risked more than the estimated $2,200 in damage to furniture, clothing, specialized work clothing, autistic training material and likely a lot more as we work our way through the damage. Any help would be appriciated by my son and I so we can get back to somewhat of a normal life.