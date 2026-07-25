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Emergency Moving Fund.

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$20 USD

Fundraiser created byDove Monaco

Fundraiser funds will be received by Zoe Martin

Emergency Moving Fund.

Hi all, my name is Dove, I'm a twenty five year old textile worker from Kentucky currently looking for emergency assistance in leaving the state to go live with my boyfriend in Arizona due to a collection of worsening circumstances.


Over the past few years, I've watched my home state fall into disrepair as the job market has ground to a screeching halt, making it impossible to find even temporary work despite having almost a decade of experience under my belt.

After sending out roughly a thousand individual applications the only positions I've qualified for are out of state and therefore out of reach due to my financial situation.


Due to this I've been unable to cover even the basic costs of living, having to rely on handouts from friends to be able to feed myself and keep a roof over my head.

And because of my states lack of funding when it comes to things like SNAP benifits I've been told I don't meet the standards to qualify for assistance due to living in a household with more than one person present, even though said other person is a veteran on disability and unable to work himself.


Medical care is also something I'm not able to access in my state, I have insurace, but it only covers so much due to the premium increasingly drastically each year to meet rising costs.

I've had to discontinue required mental health medication and postpone the removal of four impacted wisdom teeth that are causing me routine infections and a debilitating amount of pain due to the fact medical providers are quitting in droves, unable to support themselves or their patients.


I've become stranded in a place without any resources or opportunities for growth, and my aging parents are unable to help as much as they'd like to due to my mother needing to focus on her current chemotherapy treatment.


With all of my other avenues for possibly gaining assistance already exhausted I'm making this post in the hopes someone out there might be able to lend a hand or know of someone with the resources to help.


Anything you can give will be highly appreciated, even five or ten dollars could go a long way to helping me get somewhere where I'm not at risk of ending up on the street in a rural community with zero acess to services like food banks or homeless shelters.

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