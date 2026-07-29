Emergency Moving expenses

Hello, My name is Marian. I have lived in my previous neighborhood for 26 years with my 3 daughters. Now, It’s just my daughter Lenasia and I. Sadly, April 30th was our last day due to them not letting me resign the lease. This was an eye opener for me because, I have never had to move far unless, it was around the corner in the same neighborhood. Currently, living with relatives temporarily.. In order for us to move and secure another place, this is where the village comes in. Your help is needed. A generous donation or a simple prayer would be greatly appreciated.