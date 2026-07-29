Emergency moving expenses

Hello my name is jamie a mom of 4 small children ages 11, 9,8 and 6. I was staying with a friend we were suppose to be helping each other. The friend moved and I was to take over the lease come to find out the lease was terminated due to the friends living space and I was never told. I tried talking to the owner however they sold the house and luckily they cant just throw us out but I'd like to leave before anything legal happens and it's on my rental history. That's why I am asking for this help so we can move. I have looked into programs and unfortunately either there's a long waiting list or it's specifically for people battling substance abuse or DV situations. Thank you if you can help, even if it's a prayer.