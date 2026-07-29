Emergency move/fighting homelessness

I'm hoping for your thoughts, prayers, and generosity. Recently my adoptive sister has left an abusive relationship, and because of that, she has lost access to the only vehicle she had, which was his. Because of her lack of transportation, she lost her job, and is now in the process of being kicked out of her ex partners home. She lives in florida. And our plan is to have her move in with me and my fiance. She has been an influencial figure in helping me figure out my own mental health, as well as a fantastic sister. And I am hoping to be able to return her years of kindness and devotion. This money would be going towards us driving down there to get her, and purchasing her a vehicle so that she may get back on her feet, and not be homeless. I truly appreciate you reading this, donation or not. I hope you are blessed by kindness today.