Emergency money for DTE bill

Hi I’m currently in need of some help. I’m a single mom and I’m currently behind on my DTE bill. St Vincent DePaul church payed my consumer bill for me which was a back pay of 1500 (have proof) I’ve been applying for different agencies and no one has funds for DTE so i am trying other ways I could get some help. I have God on my side & I believe he will always make a way. So anything is appreciated. Thank you! Have a blessed day!