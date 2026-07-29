Emergency money

Hello my name is karla currie I am 37 year old I am going to tell u bout my story bout 5 years ago my daughter faith had brain surgery her soft spot closed up early so they went in and done surgery we have been in this house since her surgery but now they are going to take our home cause the bankruptcy payments are so high for us to afford we have been through a lot and we have to go back to the doctor to do more testing on her her health and well begin is very important and I don't won't her to lose her home where she lays her head at night if u don't mind and u if lead my Jesus to help please help I would greatly appreciate thank u