Emergency medical,family,and employment funds

Starting May 24th Belinda Sims started having complications shaking and convulsing having chills temperature dropping temperature right 2 Days later finding out she inquired sepsis as well as mild kidney deterioration as well as fibroids huge fibroids leaning against the other wall. Leaving her meeting transfusions infusions hospital stays in the upcoming surgery taking her away from rebuilding her life after a bad accident that totally took her business away from her rebuilding her life with all the odds against her having being set back and now being sat down for the next couple of months. Please if you feel it in your heart please donate you're looking to raise $50,000 first several things helping with bills food transportation and help getting back on her feet she is helping with raising grandchildren and assisting her own children who currently reside with her she has totally no income and it's just trying to get back on her feet until she will be having a surgery coming up soon that will set her back just a bit for approximately a month and a half as well as the time that's being spent now so far a month and a half so far looking towards and entire month before the surgery and two after the surgery she's already faced losing everything and now she faces that yet again when she was starting with nothing please help please find it in your hearts to help her get back on her feet.