Emergency Medical Treatment

My name is Omonuwa, and I’m reaching out during one of the most difficult moments my family has ever faced.

A month ago, my wife underwent a fibroid (fibrosis) surgery in hopes of relieving her from pain and restoring her health. Unfortunately, after the operation, serious complications arose that no one expected. Since then, her recovery has not gone as planned, and her condition now requires an urgent corrective surgery to address the issues caused during the first procedure.

This second surgery is critical for her recovery and long-term wellbeing, but the cost is far beyond what we can afford on our own. We have already exhausted much of our savings on the initial treatment, medications, and hospital care.

We are kindly asking for support—no matter how small—to help us give her a real chance at healing and returning to a healthy life. Every donation, prayer, and share means more to us than words can express.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any help you can offer during this very painful season.