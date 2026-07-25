Emergency medical surgery and housing costs

Dear friends and supporters,





I’m reaching out with a heavy heart. Recently, I faced an unexpected medical emergency that requires surgery. As a result, my work hours have been drastically reduced, and I’m struggling to pay rent and basic bills. I never expected to ask for help like this, but I’m doing everything I can to stay afloat. If you’re able to contribute or share my campaign, it would mean the world to me. Thank you so much for any support you can offer.”

Again, I truely appreciate any support you can help me with! I’m struggling now on a couple of my monthly bills like phone & medical bill, trying to figure out how to pay for the next 2 months. I’m hopeful to be back to work then:):):) prayers please

God bless you all!!



