Life-Saving Medical Recovery & Surgery for Val

Hello everyone, I am reaching out for Val, a bright soul fighting a critical medical battle in Riverside, CA. Over five years, she has survived pulmonary embolisms three times. Most recently, she was hospitalized with multiple clots and severe complications from May-Thurner Syndrome. Her vascular specialist states she must be completely blood clot-free before undergoing a major, life-changing corrective surgery to restore her health and mobility.

Due to severe post-hospitalization complications and being confined to a wheelchair without proper recovery conditions, her legs are dangerously swollen, raising the high-risk threat of clots reaching her lungs or brain. She urgently needs immediate rehabilitation and a safe environment to lie flat and prevent a life-threatening emergency. Every dollar raised goes directly toward temporary medical housing and urgent recovery care. Thank you for your support!



