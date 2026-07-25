Emergency Medical Recovery Fund For Carlos

Carlos has always been the kind of guy who puts his heart into everything he does. Whether it's his passion for mountain biking, his music or the grit and passion he's been putting into his business, he's never been one to shy away from a challenge. But now he's facing a challenge that nobody should have to go through.





While out mountain biking, he was involved in a severe accident that resulted in a broken C2 vertebra and a broken rib. He was rushed to the ICU, where he's been in recovery. Luckily, he does not need surgery on his spine, but he's facing a long, difficult road ahead before he can get back on his feet. He will need rehab and other expensive treatments.





Unfortunately, Carlos is self-employed and does not have health insurance. He has been working hard to get his business off the ground, but this accident has put everything on hold. He is currently facing a mountain of medical costs and most urgently, he has no income coming in while he's recovering from this serious injury.





We are setting up a goal of $30,000. To make sure that he doesn't have to worry about bills and rent while he heals. It is also to help pay for some of his medical bills which could end up very high as he was in the ICU for several days.





If you can donate, please know that this money will go directly to helping him get back on his feet and help him focus on his own recovery.