Emergency Medical need

Just under a month ago my wife found out she needed a surgery to remove some of her thyroid to hopefully stop cancer from potentially spreading. This has become a tremendous source of stress as her day to day life is raising our 1 year old son. On top of this news, her current state provided insurance ended on July 31st.





We are currently scheduling the surgery, which has a down time of a week or so, which will require me to lose work to care for our son so she can recover.





The hopes are that the surgery gets everything, but there is a chance it will not and we would need to move on to an Endocrinologist and the procedure would be more costly.





I don't even know what to ask for, as we do not currently have a cost associated with these things. So, I am shooting high to hopefully have the stress of not knowing taken off her plate.





I realize this is a big ask of folks. I realize many are in our position, I wish I didn't have to ask. I wish no one did.





My work is trying to also help, but we have legal hoops to get through there, which I currently do not have time for.





I have nothing to offer in return other than my sincere thanks and my heartfelt gratitude for putting my wife in your prayers and helping in whatever way ypu can.





May God bless you,





Shelnutt