Emergency medical funds

Hello friends, family, and community. I am reaching out today because our family has hit a significant and unexpected roadblock. On 5-10-26 our car was stolen from my friends house in fort Walton. While we have filed a police report. and contacted our insurance, we have been left with a critical gap in our daily lives. Money is tight with this economy and trying to work a job an get kids to school is a huge complication with out a car the situation just happened but we are already feeling the pressure of what life is throwing at us. I don’t have money for a down payment on a new car an barely have enough money to Uber to work.