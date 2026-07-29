Emergency Medical Fund for Our Beloved Niece

Help Us Save Our Niece’s Life After a Tragic Accident





Our family is facing one of the most painful and difficult moments we have ever experienced. Our beloved niece was involved in a very serious accident and is now fighting for her life.





She suffered severe injuries that require urgent medical care and multiple major surgeries. Her leg was badly crushed, her hand was severely injured and may require grafting, and she also suffered trauma to her brain and head that may require surgery and specialized treatment.





Right now, she is between life and death, and every moment matters.





As a family, we are doing everything we can to stand by her side, but the medical expenses are far beyond what we can handle alone. We are asking for help to cover her surgeries, hospital bills, medications, therapy, transportation, and the long recovery journey ahead.





Our niece is loved deeply. She deserves a chance to survive, heal, walk again, use her hands again, and one day return to the life that was taken from her in a single tragic moment.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will make a difference. If you are unable to give, please share this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, and community. Your prayers, support, and kindness mean more to us than words can express.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for helping our family during this heartbreaking time and for giving our niece hope for a second chance at life.