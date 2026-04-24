Emergency Medical Expenses

Friends and family,





We’re coming together to support the Cortez family as they face unexpected medical expenses. Their son recently required extensive emergency dental surgery, resulting in significant out-of-pocket costs that insurance does not cover, along with lost income from missed work.





During this difficult season, every donation, prayer, and share can make a meaningful difference. Our goal is to help ease the financial burden so the Cortez family can focus on their son’s healing and recovery.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. Your support means more than words can express.





“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2





If you’re unable to give financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping the Cortez family in your prayers.



