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Emergency Medical & Child Protection Transit: Phil

Goal€2,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byPhilip Lee

Emergency Medical & Child Protection Transit: Phil

My name is Philip Lee. I am an Irish citizen (Passport PL9255072 / PPS 8040737A) and the founder of the Eduardo & Friends Foundation / Hope and Light Foundation (name reserved with MIES Ecuador).

I am currently stranded in Frankfurt, Germany, facing an emergency medical and humanitarian crisis, and I urgently need to raise funds to return home to Ecuador to protect my minor dependent son, Eduardo, and support vulnerable youth through my foundation work.

The Current Crisis:

  1. Medical Emergency: I am currently dealing with severe Erysipelas, open infected wounds, a high risk of sepsis, and critically low potassium levels (2.84 mmol/l), tracked under Case Number 9367849 at Universitätsklinikum Frankfurt. I cannot safely or legally board a flight until I am stabilized.
  2. Child Protection Emergency: My presence is urgently required in Ecuador to secure the safety of my son and other children who face ongoing risks of abuse, in accordance with UN CRC frameworks.

What the Funds Will Cover:

Because state welfare advances and embassy funds are strictly limited to European repatriation and cannot fund travel to a third country, I must rely entirely on private humanitarian support. 100% of the funds raised will go directly toward:

  1. Emergency medical stabilization and medication costs in Frankfurt.
  2. An emergency commercial flight ticket from Frankfurt to Ecuador once medically cleared.
  3. Essential medical travel insurance and short-term secure shelter.

Every single donation, no matter how small, will directly help secure my medical clearance and get me back to Ecuador to protect my son. Thank you for your urgent support.


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