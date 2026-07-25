Emergency Medical Care Fund

Last month my neighbors schnauzer was mauled by a much larger dog. While she was maimed and bleeding out on the grass my neighbors were breaking down how they could not afford emergency care. In a split second moment I wrapped her up, drove her to the ER, and paid for her stabilization care out of my own pocket. I’ve made my peace with never getting that money back because it was done from the heart without thinking.





I take care of various strays and I’m the go-to “animal guy” in my community. I would like to have some sort of padding in the event this happens again so that I can help others without the stress. Anything over would be donated to a rescue I feel needs the support.





Thank you all for reading.