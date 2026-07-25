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Emergency medical care for Brian Look

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$18,647 USD

Fundraiser created byKassidy Look

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kassidy Look

Emergency medical care for Brian Look

Hi Family and Friends,


As you may have already heard, our dad, Brian Look, was unfortunately involved in a single-person road accident on Sunday morning, May 17th. The exact details of how the accident occurred are still unclear, but what we do know is that Brian was rounding a corner when he was thrown from his Harley and landed in a field off the side of the road. We are so grateful that there were people traveling on the same road when the accident occurred who immediately stepped in and provided incredible lifesaving assistance.


With that being said, Brian has suffered catastrophic injuries that will take months and years of healing and recovery. His injuries include a severed and reattached right arm, 12 broken ribs on the right side, multiple neck and spine fractures, a punctured lung, and a brain bleed. He is expected to remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for up to 2-3 months with the possibility of additional operations, and will likely remain hospitalized in Boston for the foreseeable future. 


We are unfortunately looking at a very long and difficult road to recovery for him. His mental status is looking encouraging, and he is doing well breathing with the ventilator. However, we will not know much more until the breathing tube is removed, sedation is reduced, and he is further along in the healing process. As of now, he will need months of rehabilitation care, skilled nursing support, and extensive therapy to help him regain strength and independence.


We are incredibly grateful for everyone’s love, support, and prayers during this overwhelming time. We are still working through many of the logistics and paperwork, but we are beginning to better understand what will be needed moving forward. Right now, we are trying to keep immediate family at his bedside while he remains in the ICU, so we can advocate and consent in person for him while he is unable. Unfortunately, this comes with significant travel expenses, and Boston is certainly not cheap.


We are facing thousands of dollars in hotel, Airbnb expenses, along with gas/ public transportation, hotel, airfare, meals, and time away from work. Thankfully, we have been able to rotate immediate family members so that Dad is mostly not alone during this grueling process, but we can only continue doing so with ongoing support.


We are also anticipating substantial medical expenses, along with the future cost of finding a quality rehabilitation facility to help him continue recovering when the time comes. Of course, he will not be able to work for quite some time, and until he is able to make fully informed decisions, many of those plans remain uncertain.


We have been profoundly overwhelmed by the offers of help, both financially and physically. He always said he was a “popular guy”! The siblings have discussed everything at length, and we feel this will be the best way to manage support and help reach friends and family, especially for those who are not local.


On behalf of the entire Look family, thank you for your continued prayers, support, and generosity.


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