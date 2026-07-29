Emergency Love Offering

Our dear friends Maryellen and Ray Storms are in a very challenging time. They are burdened by multiple unexpected financial needs all at the same time. The air conditioning in their car doesn't work, and with summer approaching it urgently needs repair. The rear wheel bearings also need to be replaced. They also have medical debt from recent hospitalizations, procedures, and tests. They live on a very limited income and are struggling to cover these extra expenses. The car repairs alone are approximately $3000 - anything above that would be applied towards the medical debt.





Maryellen and Ray have dedicated their lives to sacrificially helping others. Now it's time to give back to help them. Any amount that you can contribute would be greatly appreciated. Thank you and God bless you!!



