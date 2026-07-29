Emergency living expenses

I had the front third of my right foot amputated last September. I applied for social security disability but they are taking forever, my wounds are close to healing but I can still barely walk and have months of physical therapy ahead and even then I'll never walk the same. Over the last ten months I've sold off everything I own just to keep a roof over my head but I'm running out of money quickly. The money I'm trying to raise would help me hold out till at least the end of the year, hopefully by then social security will kick in.