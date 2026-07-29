Help Me Save My Jaw & Get Emergency Dental Surgery

Hello everyone,

I am a 29-year-old facing a very scary and painful dental crisis. For the last 10 years, I’ve been struggling with wisdom teeth that are now severely decaying under my gums and affecting my molars. The lack of treatment is actively causing my jaw to shift, and the pain and risk of infection are becoming unbearable.

Because of the severity of the decay, I am in urgent need of professional oral surgery to extract these teeth and stop the damage before it gets any worse. Unfortunately, the cost of these extractions and necessary repairs is more than I can afford on my own right now.

Any funds raised will go directly toward my oral surgery, X-rays, and follow-up care to get my oral health back on track. I never thought I would have to ask for help like this, but I am out of options and truly need a lifeline.

No amount is too small, and even if you cannot donate, sharing this page would mean the world to me. Thank you so much for your support, kindness, and generosity.



