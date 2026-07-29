Emergency: I Need Safe Car to Keep My Family Going

I chose to share my story on GiveSendGo because I am a Southern Baptist Christian, and my faith is the foundation of everything I do. I go to church twice a week whenever I have a way to get there, and when I don’t, I ride the church bus so I can still be in God’s house. My relationship with the Lord is what has carried me through every season, and I wanted to place this fundraiser on a platform that honors Him openly.





I’m a full‑time student at Post University and a single mother doing everything I can to rebuild my life and create stability for my family. My journey hasn’t been easy, and every day I’m fighting to move forward, even when the road feels steep.





For years, two of my children were kept from me my son, who was only five at the time, and my daughter, who was just eleven and a half months old. Losing that time with them was one of the deepest wounds I’ve ever carried. I woke up every day with a mother’s love burning in my chest, but no way to give it to the babies who needed it. That kind of pain doesn’t fade it settles into your heart and changes the way you move through the world.





Carrying that much love with nowhere to put it affected my youngest too, that lives with me. He’s 13 now, and there were times when the hurt and guilt I carried made it hard for me to hold everything at once. He felt the confusion and the distance that came from circumstances none of us asked for. But even through all of that, I never stopped loving him with everything in me.





Now, all these years later, my oldest son is about to be 18, and my daughter is about to be 16. They’ve grown up so much, and I’ve missed moments that I can never get back. But I held on to faith. I kept praying, kept believing, kept trusting that God would open a door no one else could.





And He did. God made a way. He opened that door wide, and now I’m finally able to see my children again. That alone has given me strength I didn’t know I still had. It reminded me that even when the world says “no,” God can still say “yes.”





Right now, not having a vehicle is one of the biggest obstacles in my life. A car isn’t just a convenience it’s the key to that I’m trying to rebuild.





I need a car to get to church consistently, not just when someone can pick me up or when the bus runs.





I need a car to get to the library to do classwork with no distractions so I can stay on track and finish my degree.





I also need a car to care for the two elderly ladies I live with, who opened their home to me and my youngest, who lives with me, when they didn’t have to. I am the primary driver for the household, but without a vehicle, I can’t meet their needs the way that I need to.





I also need a car to show up for my children, now that God has given me the chance to be in their lives again.





I’m doing everything that I can to build a life where my kids can look at me and say, “Mama didn’t give up.”





I’m not asking for anything from anyone personally however if anyone does help I will forever be grateful and post progress everyday. I’m sharing my story because I believe in being honest about where I am and what I’m fighting through. I’m doing everything that I can to find resources, stay in school, and keep pushing forward for my family. I want my children to see that even when life knocks you down, you can rise again.





Not going to lie, there has been days when I felt like I was climbing uphill with no end in sight. Days when the weight of school, motherhood, caregiving, and life’s struggles felt like too much where I didn't have the want-to, But I keep going. I keep trying to show up. I keep believing that better days are coming, even if I have to crawl toward them.





I have always admired people who are honest about their struggles people who don’t pretend life is perfect, but still find a way to rise above it. That kind of strength inspires me. It reminds me that even when life gets heavy, there’s still hope, still purpose, and still a reason to keep going. Walk by faith, not by sight.





If my story reaches someone who understands what it feels like to carry heavy things and still keep moving, then sharing it is worth it. I hope my journey reminds someone out there that they’re not alone, and that even in the hardest seasons, God can still open doors no one else can shut. REMEMBER, Where we come from is just a part of who we are, where we end up is what counts. Keep praying we do have purpose.





The $8,000 goal will not only help me purchase a reliable used car, but also cover the essential costs that come with it insurance, taxes, tags, title, registration, an oil change, and any basic maintenance like tires if needed. This ensures the car is safe, legal, and ready for everyday use for my son, my schooling, and the elderly ladies I care for. I





will be posting updates here on GiveSendGo and on my social media (listed here) so everyone can see how your support is helping me and my family. Whether it’s finding the right car, getting it insured, or finally being able to drive safely again, I want to share every step with you. Your kindness means more than you know, and I want to give back by showing exactly how your generosity is changing our lives. THANK YOU, Ruth