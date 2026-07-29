emergency husband business closed after 25 years.

Dept of Transportation has decided that a road widening project is more important that my husbands business. My husbands family run mechanic shop is closing after over 25 years in business . having your own business has many ups and downs with it . My husband is a U.S navy veteran and had a very sever accident falling out of a tree in 2017 causing him to have 4 foot surgeries . Barley able to walk due to the accident pain daily he isnt able to be on his feet for long . Having your own business there are no retirement planning and no 401 k help . We have been married for 35 years and have worked the whole time . Now were just looking for help in the middle of this unexpected job loss . Family that owned the property got all the money from the government without any given to my husband . Pretty sad change of our lives . Were trying to keep our small homestead with just my income which isnt as much as our bills . Please pray for us and any help needed thank you and God bless you .