Help a Single Mom & 2 Year‑Old Find a Safe Home





My name is Lisa, and I’m a single mom doing everything I can to keep my 2‑year‑old son safe. Right now, we are living in an RV that is falling apart around us. The walls, floors, and framing are damaged, parts of the structure have collapsed, and there are areas that are unsafe for a child. I’ve been trying to repair things myself, but the more I uncover, the worse the damage gets.





I live on disability income, receiving $997 a month. After rent, my phone bill, and basic essentials for my son, I’m left with almost nothing to put toward repairs or a safer place to live. I’ve been told by more than one person that the RV may not be salvageable — that the cost to fix it would be more than replacing it entirely. But I don’t have the means to do either on my own.





I’m asking for help because I don’t know where else to turn. My only goal is to give my little boy a stable, safe home. Whether it’s repairing this RV enough to make it livable or being able to purchase a used one that isn’t falling apart, any support you can offer will make a real difference in our lives.





If you’re able to donate, even a single dollar helps more than you know. And if you can’t, I completely understand — your prayers, shares, and kind thoughts mean just as much.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Thank you for caring. And thank you for helping us move toward a safer future.





With gratitude,

Lisa & my little boy