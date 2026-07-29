Emergency Housing Support

I managed to rig my waterline and lock it. The Electricity turned off April 20 2026. I am currently facing an immediate housing crisis and am at risk of eviction. I am working to stabilize my situation, but I have fallen behind on rent and essential bills due to a sudden loss of income and ongoing financial strain.

At this moment, I owe past-due rent and must also secure the upcoming month’s payment to avoid eviction proceedings. Without assistance, I will lose my housing and have no stable place to go.





I am actively taking steps to recover:

Searching for steady employment Cutting all non-essential expenses Exploring assistance programs and resources Planning to rebuild consistent income

This fundraiser is strictly to cover:

Past-due rent to stop eviction Upcoming rent to maintain housing Basic utilities (electric, water, etc.) Essential living costs while stabilizing

Every dollar goes directly toward keeping a roof over my head and preventing homelessness. This support provides immediate stability while I work to regain financial footing.

If you are able to contribute, it will directly prevent me from losing my home. If not, sharing this campaign is equally valuable.

I am committed to rebuilding and becoming fully self-sufficient again. This is a short-term emergency to avoid a long-term setback.

I have set $2000 as the goal but $3000 is the best way to ensure my positive projection for the next few weeks.





My 1 year old cat Cosmillo(Cosmo) is on this journey with me and I have to be there for him too. He isn’t going anywhere but with me. I found him in a trash can on a very cold and very wet night in SATX. He’s the silliest goose. The wildest turkey. The loudest bellbird.