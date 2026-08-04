Emergency housing needed

We are a Bible believing family and followers of Jesus and we haved walk by faith for many years.





I have been out of work for more than 3 years. I tried applying to hundreds of jobs high and low. Many interviews but never selected.





We have never stopped trusting God, even when we had to lose our home and stay with friends.





Now we can no longer stay where we are and we have no money.





Please ask everyone to pray for us as we need our breakthrough now.





Please consider giving into good ground. We need a miracle.