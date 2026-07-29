Emergency Housing Fundraiser for Chelsea and Dante

Hello everyone,





I’m reaching out because I am facing an urgent housing situation and need help securing a safe place for me and my son. We have the opportunity to move into an apartment, but I need to raise $1,200 by July 20th to cover the security deposit.





This apartment would provide us with stability, safety, and a place to call home. I’ve been doing everything I can to make this happen, but I’m still short of the deposit amount and time is running out.





Any contribution, no matter the size, will bring us closer to reaching our goal. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and community would mean so much to us.





Goal: $1,200

Purpose: Security deposit for our apartment

Deadline: July 1st





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can provide. Your kindness will help me and my son take an important step toward stable housing.

With gratitude





Chelsea shepherd