Emergency Housing for a Mother of Five

Help a Mother of Five Keep Her Family Safe and Housed

Hello everyone,

My name is Andria, and I never imagined I would be in a position where I had to ask for help, but today I am reaching out with hope.

I am a single mother of five amazing children. Over the past several months, I have faced one hardship after another. I lost my job because I didn’t have reliable transportation to get to work, and despite applying for jobs, doing everything I can to earn income, and trying to stay on top of my responsibilities, I have fallen behind on rent.

I have now been told that I have to move out because I can no longer afford to stay in my home. My greatest concern is making sure my children have a safe place to sleep and that we can stay together during this difficult time.

The funds raised will go toward temporary housing, security deposits, moving expenses, and other essential costs as I work to get back on my feet. Every dollar, no matter how small, will make a difference for my family.

If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your family, friends, and community would mean the world to us. Your kindness, prayers, and support give us hope during one of the hardest times in our lives.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read our story and for helping us take the next step toward stability.

With gratitude,

Andria



