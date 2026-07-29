Emergency Housing for a Disabled Family

My name is Alice Njiriri from Kenya. My family lives near Lake Nakuru and at the risk of losing our home due to rising flood water. I live with foot drop due to GBS and my mother a polio survivor. We are in urgent need of supportto secure a safe plot of land and build asmall house away from the flood risk area. Fund will help us buy land and build a small house.Any support will help us avoid displacement and live safely. Thank you.