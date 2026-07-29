Emergency car repairs and housing help

My son and his girlfriend were homeless for over 2yrs, sleeping in a conversion van. He has a very old drug related felony, along with paying child support for 2 children. These are keeping him from being able to rent an affordable apartment. Now his girlfriend’s only means of transportation to and from her job has broken down. This happened after her apprenticeship program placed her on unemployment (between job contracts sometimes happens). Now with the vehicle broken down, it’s created a huge problem with getting to work and more financial strain. There’s no help in the county they live in. I’ve called every organization out there. This fundraiser will get the fuel pump and its replacement, and a couple weeks stay at the extended stay caught up. They both work very hard, take care of their responsibilities nor do they use drugs/alcohol. They just need of a little help. The funds will be used to pay the hotel and mechanic,-directly by me. I’m disabled and cannot financially help. Thank you and God bless all who help. 🙏