Emergency household help

Hi my name is Jamie Nichols for the past 4 years I've been a sole provider for my wife and seven kids we have together. Last month I went through a bad leave from a job I do to not being paid for a month my lights got cut off low on food dog food and the only way I was able to make it through the month was thanks to it a loan. My wife Kayla picked up a job but it's not enough money to keep us afloat I've been looking for work constantly but due to heaven a felony on my record is limited need job access and have not been able to find work. We're looking for any help just to make it through another month as the month gets closer to the end with fear of losing everything we've worked hard for continues to grow.were desperate and just don't know what to do at this point...just seeking any type of help.. thank you God bless..

Cash app:: $babyj20244