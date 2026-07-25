Emergency Home Care Funds For Terry Self

We live our lives hoping the the loss of a loved one or accidents will never happen, unfortunately we can never be that lucky. I am setting up this Give Send Go for my Father, Terry Self, who tragically lost his granddaughter in a car crash over the July 4th holiday that also incapacitated his wife and full time care-taker, Brenda Self. She will be in the hospital for months receiving critical treatment and Terry will need help with funds for everything from food and bills to possible furniture that can help Brenda function when she finally is able to return home. At this time we are relying on those of you who know the family and those with a charitable heart to please donate what you can. This will be a long road to travel and we just need a little help along the way. Prayers are most definitely accepted as well. Thank you for Giving.