A Hand Up During the Most Difficult Chapter of My

Hello, my name is Mandy, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do.

Over the past few years, I've faced one challenge after another. After leaving a toxic and abusive marriage and significant financial setbacks, I have been working hard to rebuild my life. Then everything changed when I suffered a serious back injury at work. I now have a bulging disc that causes constant pain and has left me unable to work, making even everyday tasks difficult.

I have spent months reaching out to assistance programs, community resources, churches, and every avenue of support I could find, doing everything possible to avoid asking for help publicly. Unfortunately, I have exhausted my options and reached a point where I can no longer do this alone.

As my medical issues continued, my financial situation spiraled. My electricity has been shut off since December, leaving me without power through extreme temperatures. I am struggling to keep food on the table, put gas in my vehicle, and cover basic living expenses. My vehicle, which I depend on for appointments and essential errands, needs brake repairs, registration, and additional repairs that I cannot afford right now.

The emotional toll has been overwhelming. Living with constant pain while worrying about how to meet my most basic needs has left me feeling exhausted, desperate, and at times hopeless. Some days it's difficult to see a way forward, but I continue to hold on to my faith and trust that God will make a way through this difficult season.

I am a mother of four grown children and a grandmother who has always tried to be there for others. I've always believed in working hard, staying positive, and finding gratitude even during life's hardest seasons. Right now, I find myself in a position where I genuinely need a hand up.

Any funds raised will help with:

• Restoring and maintaining essential utilities

• Food and household necessities

• Gas and transportation costs

• Vehicle repairs and registration

• Medical expenses related to my back injury

• Other critical bills and living expenses while I recover

If you're unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much. Every donation, share, prayer, and kind thought is deeply appreciated.

Life is precious, and I believe there is hope even in our darkest moments. I am doing everything I can to heal, get back on my feet, and rebuild my life. Your support will help me bridge the gap during this difficult chapter and give me a chance to move forward.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can provide.

With gratitude,

Mandy



